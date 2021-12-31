Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Up 2.3%

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)’s stock price shot up 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.64 and last traded at $22.40. 4,054 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,424,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.89.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BE. Bank of America upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 3.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.55.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $104,923.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $31,038.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,588 shares of company stock worth $3,934,893. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bbva USA grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 58.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

