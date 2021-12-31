BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Hits New 12-Month High at $92.24

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $92.24 and last traded at $92.24, with a volume of 19 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.01.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $889.55 million, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.67.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $970.84 million for the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 139.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 91.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after buying an additional 71,673 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the second quarter worth about $2,489,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the second quarter worth about $1,105,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the second quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the second quarter worth about $390,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

