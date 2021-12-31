Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Acquires 111 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Intuit in the third quarter worth about $50,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the third quarter worth about $62,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $643.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $640.15 and a 200 day moving average of $569.26. The company has a market capitalization of $182.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $357.69 and a 52 week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $25,351,958. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.24.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

