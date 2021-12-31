Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,879 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,256.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $1,075,503.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $3,902,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 146,881 shares of company stock valued at $17,265,658 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $130.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $81.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.19.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.