Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,660 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 182.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.09. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.24%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

