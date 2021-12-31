Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 75.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.21.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI opened at $80.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.08 and a 200 day moving average of $73.23. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.90 and a twelve month high of $81.15.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.65%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

