Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 112.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,422,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $58,523,000 after purchasing an additional 40,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $410.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $391.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $429.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.83.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

