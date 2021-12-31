Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Invests $181,000 in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth $202,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 68.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 941,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,965,000 after purchasing an additional 381,757 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,448 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 44.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,201,000 after purchasing an additional 19,670 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.83.

NYSE:ARE opened at $223.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.67 and its 200-day moving average is $201.27. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.37 and a 1-year high of $224.03.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

