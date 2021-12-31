Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Invests $245,000 in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

ZTS opened at $245.16 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.07, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.66.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.10.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $273,559.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,837 shares of company stock worth $9,155,881 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

