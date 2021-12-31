Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,306 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Welltower stock opened at $85.90 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $59.38 and a one year high of $89.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.60, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.62%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.82.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

