Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Takes $145,000 Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 40,367 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 943,089 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $99,696,000 after buying an additional 45,462 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 446.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 11,374 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,013 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,001 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $101.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.54 and a 1 year high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.13%.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

