Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,525 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Target by 107.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

TGT opened at $231.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

In other Target news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

