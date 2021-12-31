BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by 27.7% over the last three years.

Shares of DSM remained flat at $$8.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 61,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,594. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $846,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $1,208,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

