Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Trading Down 2.7%

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)’s share price traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $121.63 and last traded at $121.81. 985 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 460,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.17.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.72.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 9,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $1,252,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total value of $334,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 36.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 924.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 41.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at about $88,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

