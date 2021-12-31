BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) is Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 63.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,542,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,373,293 shares during the quarter. BorgWarner makes up about 4.5% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.48% of BorgWarner worth $153,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.3% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 31,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $44.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.47. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 21.12%.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BWA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

