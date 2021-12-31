Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $543.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Boston Beer lagged the industry in the past three months, courtesy of the negative investor sentiment regarding the slowdown in the hard seltzer business trends. The slowing hard seltzer trends also hurt the company’s bottom line in third-quarter 2021, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company reported net loss per share in the quarter mainly due to direct and indirect costs incurred related to the slowing hard seltzer business. Higher operating costs also hurt the bottom line. Consequently, the company provided a soft view for 2021. However, the top line beat estimates and improved year over year, mainly backed by shipments growth. Despite the soft hard seltzer trends, the company noted that the Truly brand has continued to gain share and strengthen its long-term position. Twisted Tea brand also holds potential.”

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SAM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boston Beer from an underperform rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $440.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $965.00 to $935.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $777.33.

SAM opened at $514.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.23 and a beta of 0.70. Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $435.12 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $493.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $626.93.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($6.47). The firm had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.90 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total value of $10,234,687.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 5,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

