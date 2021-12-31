Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives $83.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.63.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,013,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 100.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BYD stock opened at $65.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.05. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $41.12 and a 1-year high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

