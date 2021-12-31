Braveheart Resources (CVE:BHT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Braveheart Resources Inc. (CVE:BHT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 159000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on Braveheart Resources from C$0.42 to C$0.39 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.91 million and a P/E ratio of -1.63.

Braveheart Resources (CVE:BHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter.

About Braveheart Resources (CVE:BHT)

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for base and precious metals primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal project is Bull River Mine, which is located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia. The company was formerly known as Rainbow Resources Inc and changed its name to Braveheart Resources Inc in November 2014.

