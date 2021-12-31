Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 accounts for approximately 1.9% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 24,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 277,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,439,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth approximately $2,474,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 796,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,754,000 after acquiring an additional 13,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PSX traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.93. 8,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,020. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.12 and its 200-day moving average is $75.32. The company has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -320.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.47.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

