Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,850 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $57,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $66,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 227.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NYSE:NSC traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $295.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,733. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $230.15 and a one year high of $296.87. The company has a market capitalization of $71.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $283.14 and a 200 day moving average of $267.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.46%.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.48.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.