Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $934,000 Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,215 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 42,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Manulife Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 92,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 36.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 5.4% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

NYSE:MFC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.08. 18,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,418,236. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average of $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.01%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

