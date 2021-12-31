Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,356,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,537 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,980,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,875,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,235,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,191 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,761,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,131,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,255,000 after acquiring an additional 966,499 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DD traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,179,863. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.37 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.12. The company has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.48.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.06%.

DD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

