Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,200 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Corning accounts for about 1.6% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GLW traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.23. 17,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,395,989. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.52 and its 200 day moving average is $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $34.81 and a one year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.