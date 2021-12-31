BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $24.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.43, but opened at $13.16. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. BridgeBio Pharma shares last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 25,816 shares trading hands.

BBIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Daniels acquired 11,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,513.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels acquired 10,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $149,164.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $937,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 474,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,249,000 after acquiring an additional 21,608 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,703,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 56,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.65. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.84.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 939.99% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. The business had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 million. The firm’s revenue was down 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

