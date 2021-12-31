Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) shot up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.78 and last traded at $21.53. 21,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 66,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgestone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.34.

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

