Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ BHF traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.76. 25,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,658. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $56.90.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $2.89. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. The business’s revenue was up 712.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 19.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 563.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 72,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 61,845 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at $2,042,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 24.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

