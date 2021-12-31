Brighton Jones LLC Decreases Stock Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tilray by 230.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,112,000 after buying an additional 1,200,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 738.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,312,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,112 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the second quarter valued at about $19,950,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the second quarter valued at about $15,493,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 221.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 930,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 641,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLRY opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Tilray Inc has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.50.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative net margin of 83.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

TLRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC cut their price objective on Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Tilray in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.32.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

