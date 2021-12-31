Brighton Jones LLC Invests $532,000 in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Roku by 237.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Roku by 218.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Roku by 48.3% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Roku by 35.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU stock opened at $236.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $252.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.23. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.23 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 116.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.74.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $679.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.95, for a total transaction of $26,076,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total transaction of $26,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 421,541 shares of company stock valued at $112,137,123 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROKU. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.11.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.