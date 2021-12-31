Brighton Jones LLC Makes New Investment in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Chemours by 10.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 6,486.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $294,009.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $521,837.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,336 shares of company stock worth $3,806,890. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.07. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.02. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $38.87.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

