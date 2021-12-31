Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 409 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 12.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 123.9% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

COF opened at $145.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.66. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $96.98 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.46.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

