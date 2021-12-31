Brighton Jones LLC Sells 2,892 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $48.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.45. The company has a market cap of $198.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

