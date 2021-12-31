Brighton Jones LLC Sells 994 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,017,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,231,535,000 after buying an additional 754,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,299,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,739,075,000 after purchasing an additional 829,887 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,915,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,505,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,366 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $73.36 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $92.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GILD. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.58.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

