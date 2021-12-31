Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives $58.95 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.95.

EAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller bought 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.42 per share, with a total value of $45,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

EAT stock opened at $36.66 on Tuesday. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $78.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.64.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. The business had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

