Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Increased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Broadcom by 97.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 135.1% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $665.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $274.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $582.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $518.91. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVGO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Barclays increased their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $654.39.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

