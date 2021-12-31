Brokerages Anticipate Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) to Post $0.23 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.23. Hostess Brands posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $287.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.79 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TWNK shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $20.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 165,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 11,197 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,478,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,931,000 after acquiring an additional 136,809 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

