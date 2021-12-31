Brokerages Anticipate PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Will Post Earnings of $2.33 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will report $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.08. PulteGroup reported earnings per share of $1.49 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year earnings of $7.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.01 to $9.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PHM. Bank of America started coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.30.

Shares of PHM opened at $56.75 on Friday. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.22 and a 200-day moving average of $51.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $1,252,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,864,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,732,000 after acquiring an additional 61,323 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 59.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 435,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,747,000 after acquiring an additional 161,700 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $1,206,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 108.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 432,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,842,000 after acquiring an additional 225,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

