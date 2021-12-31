Brokerages Anticipate The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.93 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) will post $11.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.12 billion and the highest is $12.72 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group posted sales of $11.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full-year sales of $58.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $57.82 billion to $59.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $47.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.76 billion to $50.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Goldman Sachs Group.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.68 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GS. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.81.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $385.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $396.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.82. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $258.00 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,803,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.