Brokerages Expect AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) will post ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AIkido Pharma’s earnings. AIkido Pharma posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that AIkido Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AIkido Pharma.

Get AIkido Pharma alerts:

AIKI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AIkido Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of AIkido Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $874,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $817,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AIkido Pharma by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

AIKI stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,421,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,045,470. AIkido Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $2.55. The company has a market cap of $53.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.67.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AIkido Pharma (AIKI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AIkido Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIkido Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.