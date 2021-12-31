Brokerages Expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.74 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will announce sales of $2.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.88 billion. Air Products and Chemicals reported sales of $2.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full year sales of $11.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.86 billion to $11.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $12.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.24.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $303.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.87. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The stock has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.56%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APD. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,205,963,000 after acquiring an additional 628,329 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,711,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,218,508,000 after acquiring an additional 571,313 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,141,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,084,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,796,000 after acquiring an additional 243,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,348,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,566,277,000 after buying an additional 232,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

