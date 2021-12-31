Brokerages Expect Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Evergy’s earnings. Evergy posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 121.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evergy will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Evergy.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVRG. Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $68.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.60 and its 200 day moving average is $65.02. Evergy has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 59.95%.

In other news, Director C John Wilder bought 20,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.40 per share, with a total value of $1,262,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 172,475 shares of company stock valued at $11,203,029 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 43.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its position in Evergy by 144.6% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Read More: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evergy (EVRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.