Brokerages Expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) to post $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.38 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

RBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $106,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 96,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,125,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,411,000 after purchasing an additional 88,319 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.8% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,167,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,992,000 after purchasing an additional 112,742 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,393,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,241,000 after purchasing an additional 77,438 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBA traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.12. The stock had a trading volume of 27,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.16. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $76.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 65.36%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

