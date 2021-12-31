Brokerages Set BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) PT at C$135.67

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$135.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOO. BMO Capital Markets raised BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$100.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. Scotiabank started coverage on BRP in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$127.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of TSE:DOO traded down C$0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$109.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,780. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$107.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$107.04. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$80.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$129.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 5.11%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

