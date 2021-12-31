Brokerages Set LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Target Price at $22.50

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

LFST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LifeStance Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter worth $51,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 552.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 39,407.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the third quarter worth $155,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 438.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LFST opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. LifeStance Health Group has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $29.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 37.13%. The firm had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.17 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

