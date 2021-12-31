Brokerages Set Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) PT at $14.92

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.92.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTMNF. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.25 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FTMNF traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,023. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.52. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $11.51.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

