Brokerages Set monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Target Price at $362.20

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $362.20.

MNDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on monday.com in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $432.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on monday.com from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on monday.com from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get monday.com alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,216,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,245,000. Noked Capital LTD purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000.

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $307.41 on Tuesday. monday.com has a one year low of $155.01 and a one year high of $450.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.24.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.76. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 65.68% and a negative net margin of 60.72%. The business had revenue of $83.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.63 million. Analysts expect that monday.com will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

See Also: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.