Brokerages Set Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Price Target at $7.74

Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.74.

NOK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Get Nokia alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nokia during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in Nokia by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Nokia by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Nokia during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nokia during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

NOK opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.76. Nokia has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nokia will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nokia

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.