Brokerages Set Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) PT at $30.50

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REZI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REZI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,166,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,001,000 after purchasing an additional 232,075 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,569,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,097,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,021,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,265,000 after purchasing an additional 581,085 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,706,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,633,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,089,000 after purchasing an additional 61,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,651. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Resideo Technologies has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 2.52.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

