Brokerages Set S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) Price Target at GBX 875

Shares of S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 875 ($11.76).
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SFOR shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.75) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.77) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.77) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.13) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Monday, November 8th.
In other news, insider Scott Spirit purchased 2,769 shares of S4 Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 714 ($9.60) per share, for a total transaction of £19,770.66 ($26,577.04).
About S4 Capital
S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.
