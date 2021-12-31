Brokerages Set S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) Price Target at GBX 875

Shares of S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 875 ($11.76).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SFOR shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.75) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.77) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.77) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.13) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, insider Scott Spirit purchased 2,769 shares of S4 Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 714 ($9.60) per share, for a total transaction of £19,770.66 ($26,577.04).

SFOR stock opened at GBX 634 ($8.52) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 644.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 692.12. S4 Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 405 ($5.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 878 ($11.80). The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92. The firm has a market cap of £3.52 billion and a PE ratio of -140.21.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

