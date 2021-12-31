Brokerages Set Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Target Price at £127.90

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £127.90 ($171.93).

SPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a £150.50 ($202.31) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a £151 ($202.98) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

SPX stock traded down GBX 125 ($1.68) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching £160.40 ($215.62). The company had a trading volume of 31,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.13, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of £158.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £152.39. The company has a market capitalization of £11.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.11. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52 week low of £105.20 ($141.42) and a 52 week high of £172.25 ($231.55).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

