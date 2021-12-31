Brokerages Set The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Target Price at $27.41

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.41.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WEN shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Argus downgraded Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.60. Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $29.46.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $470.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,707,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,940,000 after buying an additional 3,759,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,678,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,155,000 after buying an additional 1,403,423 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter worth $26,016,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,045,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,172,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

